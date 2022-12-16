See All Spine Surgeons in Danbury, CT
Dr. Raj Gala, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raj Gala, MD

Dr. Raj Gala, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Gala works at Connecticut Neck & Back Specialists in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Neck and Back Specialists
    39 HOSPITAL AVE, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 744-9700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Gala did a spinal fusion because of a painful condition I was experiencing. The results were above my expectations. It resolved my problem and eliminated a very painful condition. I am extremely grateful. I highly recommend him. He is a very smart guy and very professional and a highly skilled surgeon.
    — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Raj Gala, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457797276
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • Yale New Haven Hosp/Yale U|Yale University
    • Yale New Haven Hosp/Yale U
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
