Dr. Raj Goyal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Goyal's Office Locations
Raj Goyal MD8541 S State St Ste 5, Chicago, IL 60619 Directions (773) 873-0052
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had my first appointment with Dr Goyal and it was excellent. He spent a lot of time educating me on how best to take care of my eyes and the challenges we may face as our eyes age. He was very friendly and I learned a lot, and will take action to protect my eyes. His staff is very friendly, professional, and my appointment was on time. A hearty recommendation for Dr Goyal and his staff.
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
