Dr. Raj Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Raj Gupta, MD
Dr. Raj Gupta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Taylor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Raj K Gupta MD PC10501 Telegraph Rd Ste 104, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 299-9568Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raj Gupta, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1497783286
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
- Wayne Hosps
- McLaren Genl Hosp
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.