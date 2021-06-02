Overview

Dr. Raj Makkar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Makkar works at Electrophysiology At Smidt Heart Institute- Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.