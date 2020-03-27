Overview of Dr. Raj Maturi, MD

Dr. Raj Maturi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.



Dr. Maturi works at Midwest Eye Institute in Carmel, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.