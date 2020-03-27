Dr. Raj Maturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Maturi, MD
Overview of Dr. Raj Maturi, MD
Dr. Raj Maturi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Maturi's Office Locations
Midwest Eye Retina PC10300 N Illinois St Ste 1060, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 817-1414
Greenwood555 E County Line Rd Ste 102, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 817-1414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maturi and his staff are the best. I had serious complications and he took his time to explain everything. Same for follow up work. I recommend him VERY highly - thank you doctor.
About Dr. Raj Maturi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Dr. Maturi has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maturi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maturi speaks Spanish.
