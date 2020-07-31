Dr. Raj Medapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Medapalli, MD
Overview of Dr. Raj Medapalli, MD
Dr. Raj Medapalli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Bldea's Shri B. M. Patil Medical College and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Excelsior Springs Hospital, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Medapalli works at
Dr. Medapalli's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates, MD, PC2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Medapalli?
Dr. Medipali was incredibly kind and caring to my husband and I. He explained my hubby’s condition in terms we could understand and gave us a plan of action to give us hope. My husband is very hard of hearing, so when he’s wearing a mask he can’t even read lips. The staff was great in making sure he understand everything said and allowed me be be his “translator” The office was clean and plans were in place to protect their patients against COVID-19.
About Dr. Raj Medapalli, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- Male
- 1114064375
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Bldea's Shri B. M. Patil Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
- Liberty Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medapalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Medapalli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Medapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medapalli works at
Dr. Medapalli has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Medapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.