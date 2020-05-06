Overview

Dr. Raj Narayani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Narayani works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.