Dr. Raj Narayani, MD
Overview
Dr. Raj Narayani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Narayani works at
Locations
Knoxville Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC1311 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Office visit followed by Colonoscopy. As a previous RN, I was very impressed with Dr. Narayani, all of the staff, and the process by which the office and endoscopy suites flow. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Raj Narayani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407821200
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr-USAF
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayani works at
Dr. Narayani has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayani.
