Dr. Raj Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raj Parikh, MD
Dr. Raj Parikh, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
- 1 85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St # 216, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group699 Park Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 278-3812
-
4
Hartford Hospital Department of Cardiology85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
Dr. Parikh is a highly engaged, extremely knowledgeable and capable physician. He is a great communicator, and very likable. He can't draw very well. He is the gold standard in my book.
About Dr. Raj Parikh, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1790122794
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.