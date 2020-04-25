Overview of Dr. Rajesh Sharma, MD

Dr. Rajesh Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Advanced Heart and Vein Center in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.