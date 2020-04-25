Dr. Rajesh Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Advanced Heart and Vein Center805 E 144th Ave Ste 100, Thornton, CO 80023 Directions (720) 821-3893
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
After being misdiagnosed with Sciatica nerve pain for years, to then being told I now need bypass surgery with only a 40% chance for success, I found my self feeling uneasy. I decided to get a new PCP and a second opinion. I was sent to Dr. Sharma at the Advanced Heart and Vein Clinic right away by my PCP. I can not begin to express the compassion shown to me from Dr. Sharma and his team. Dr. Sharma while on Vacation answered my personal phone call and upon hearing my stress about the bypass that was still scheduled connected me with Dr. Molavi. Not only did they get me in for surgery within days but showed determination taking 4 hours to clear the complete blockages in my leg. After my surgery I was told that while doing my surgery they found nothing a bypass could have connected to and that the bypass would have failed, hence the determination to preform a miracle. I would have lost my leg. I am forever, extremely grateful to have found such caring doctors and team.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Emory University School Of Med|University Health Center of Pittsburgh|Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Cardiology
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.