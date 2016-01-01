Dr. Raj Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Sheth, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MALTA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Raj Sheth, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023081775
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MALTA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
