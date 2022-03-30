Dr. Raj Shrivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Shrivastava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raj Shrivastava, MD
Dr. Raj Shrivastava, MD is a Neurological Skull Base Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurological Skull Base Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Shrivastava works at
Dr. Shrivastava's Office Locations
-
1
Noel I Perin, M.d.5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shrivastava?
Dr. Shrivastava is a man who is the best surgeon that I encountered. He explained my situation in medical terms that was easily understood. I appreciate his years of medical expertise and I give him a 10 star rating. He preformed surgery by removing a leison from my left pituitary gland on 03/21/22. I wasnt afraid of the procedure, due to my faith in Jesus and Dr. Shrivastava expertise. I thank Dr. Shrivastave for his help with my situation. I am eternally greatful. I wish Dr. Shrivastave eternal blessing from the Lord.
About Dr. Raj Shrivastava, MD
- Neurological Skull Base Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1184609240
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrivastava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrivastava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shrivastava using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shrivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrivastava works at
Dr. Shrivastava has seen patients for Reconstruction for Craniosynos, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shrivastava speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrivastava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.