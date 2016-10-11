Dr. Raj Sindwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sindwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Sindwani, MD
Overview of Dr. Raj Sindwani, MD
Dr. Raj Sindwani, MD is a Neurological Skull Base Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurological Skull Base Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Sindwani's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0274Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sindwani?
Best experience I've had with any dr. In a long time. Kind and caring if the problems, not rush you and makes sure everything possible is done for you to feel better. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Raj Sindwani, MD
- Neurological Skull Base Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801813886
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
- Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sindwani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sindwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sindwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sindwani has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sindwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sindwani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sindwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sindwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sindwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.