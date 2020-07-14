Overview of Dr. Raj Singh, MD

Dr. Raj Singh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Amritsar Medical College, Patiala, India and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Barrow Brain and Spine in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Chest Wall Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.