Dr. Raj Singh, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.6 (33)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raj Singh, MD

Dr. Raj Singh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Amritsar Medical College, Patiala, India and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Barrow Brain and Spine in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Chest Wall Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

    Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd.
    2910 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-3181
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Phoenix
    3090 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 767-0555
    Scottsdale
    10245 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 767-0555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Indian Health Service
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 14, 2020
    Dr Singh is one of the finest doctors you will ever meet. His attention to detail is unsurpassed. His knowledge and experience is the best you will ever find. He is an amazing person and an amazing doctor who always listens carefully. If it wasn't for Dr. Singh I would have never found my diagnosis. He saved my life. Aldy Damian
    Aldy Damian — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Raj Singh, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558369744
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Medical School
    • Saint Francis Hospital-Loyola University
    • Amritsar Medical College, Patiala, India
    • PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
