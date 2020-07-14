Dr. Raj Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Singh, MD
Dr. Raj Singh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Amritsar Medical College, Patiala, India and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd.2910 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3181Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Phoenix3090 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (480) 767-0555
Scottsdale10245 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 767-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr Singh is one of the finest doctors you will ever meet. His attention to detail is unsurpassed. His knowledge and experience is the best you will ever find. He is an amazing person and an amazing doctor who always listens carefully. If it wasn't for Dr. Singh I would have never found my diagnosis. He saved my life. Aldy Damian
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Saint Francis Hospital-Loyola University
- Amritsar Medical College, Patiala, India
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
