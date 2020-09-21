Overview of Dr. Raj Sinha, MD

Dr. Raj Sinha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Sinha works at Golden State Medical Partners in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.