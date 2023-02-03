Dr. Raj Tandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Tandon, MD
Overview of Dr. Raj Tandon, MD
Dr. Raj Tandon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Tandon works at
Dr. Tandon's Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Hoboken79 Hudson St Ste 303, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 792-1109
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tandon?
I just love the way he explains everything to me he's a great Doctor wouldn't want to go to anyone else.
About Dr. Raj Tandon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396736690
Education & Certifications
- SENTARA NORFOLK GENERAL HOSPITAL
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tandon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tandon works at
Dr. Tandon has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tandon speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.