Overview of Dr. Raj Tandon, MD

Dr. Raj Tandon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.



Dr. Tandon works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Hoboken in Hoboken, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.