Overview

Dr. Raj Vallabhaneni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Painesville, OH. They completed their fellowship with U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr



Dr. Vallabhaneni works at Lake Cardiology Inc in Painesville, OH with other offices in Madison, OH and Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.