Dr. Raja Boutros, MD
Dr. Raja Boutros, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Neurocenter Medical Clinic Inc.25485 Medical Center Dr Ste 108, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 696-1818
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Best neurologist I ever had - in hospital after 3 strokes to right side of brain from assault I suffered thought at University where I was teaching. My husband really liked him and the Dr spent time with him explaining everything I would be dealing with from the Strokes. Now have a brain disease - and even though 35 miles from where I lived - I checked to see if I could see him - the reception staff said he doesn’t see stroke victims anymore - and wanted every single report I’ve ever had from every doctor I’ve ever seen since strokes - which is impossible. She was so rude and wouldn’t tell me if they took my insurance. Worst person I’ve ever had to deal with and even hung up on me.
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Boutros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boutros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boutros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boutros has seen patients for Tremor and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boutros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boutros speaks Arabic.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutros. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutros.
