Overview of Dr. Raja Chatterji, MD

Dr. Raja Chatterji, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.



Dr. Chatterji works at Mercy Women Healthcare Center in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.