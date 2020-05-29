Dr. Raja Din, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Din is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Din, MD
Overview
Dr. Raja Din, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Locations
Raja M. Din MD, PLLC7501 Greenway Center Dr Ste 620, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 715-3744
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a beautiful experience with Dr. Raja Din. He made me feel so comfortable and relaxed when I was about to have an endoscopy done as I was very nervous. After the procedure, he explained all the findings to me which made me even more relaxed. Continue doing a job of helping people who are desperately needing answers. I will definitely recommend Dr Din to friends and family.
About Dr. Raja Din, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1992887335
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center Program
- Georgetown University
Dr. Din has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Din accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Din has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Din has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Din on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Din speaks Urdu.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Din. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Din.
