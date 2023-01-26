Dr. Raja Goli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Goli, MD
Dr. Raja Goli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Prairie Surgicenter Associates2020 W Iles Ave, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 698-3030
Raja S. Goli, M.D.715 Shaker Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 271-0328
Dr Raja Goli - Eye Surgeon209 Advantage Pl, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 401-0133
My mother Glenda had cataract surgery this month on both eyes in Jacksonville and now has 20/20 vision. I am 53 years old and this is the first time I have ever seen her without having to wear glasses. Thank you so much Dr. Goli !
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- Department Of Ophthalmic Pathology-Armed Forces Institute Of Pathology-Washington, D.C.
- First Completed Residency-Department Of Internal Medicine-University Of Southern California-Los Angeles, California
- Department Of Internal Medicine-Meridia Huron (Cleveland Clinic Huron) Hospital-Cleveland, Ohio
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Transylvania University
