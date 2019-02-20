Dr. Raja Kaikaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaikaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Kaikaus, MD
Overview
Dr. Raja Kaikaus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Midwest Gastroenterology Associates225 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 402, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 568-6616
Uofl Health - Jewish Hospital200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 568-6616
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have recently seen Dr Kaikaus in Jewish Hospital in Louisville KY and I have to say I am very pleased with his ability to diagnose and t treat Gastroparisis. I found him very easy to talk to and his staff as well.
About Dr. Raja Kaikaus, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaikaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaikaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaikaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaikaus has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaikaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaikaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaikaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaikaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaikaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.