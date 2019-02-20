Overview

Dr. Raja Kaikaus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Kaikaus works at UofL Physicians - Midwest Gastroenterology Associates in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.