Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raja Mehdi, MD
Dr. Raja Mehdi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University|Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Desert View Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Henderson Hospital.
Dr. Mehdi's Office Locations
Hope Cancer Care of Nevada6827 W Tropicana Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 508-9128
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Desert View Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Henderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mehdi and his staff have been treating me for 5 months now and I couldn't be happier. The Doctor is thorough, explains everything clearly; takes time to answer my questions; and does so in a very friendly, helpful and supportive manner. All staff members are great. They are knowledgeable, very attentive and so very kind. Wonderful group! My treatment has gone on without a hitch and my results have been remarkable!
About Dr. Raja Mehdi, MD
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1366441743
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- St Vincent Charity Hospital - St Luke's Medical
- Saint Vincent Charity Hospital
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University|Aga Khan University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehdi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehdi.
