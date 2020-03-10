Dr. Raja Mutharasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutharasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Mutharasan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group15300 West Ave Ste 23, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 923-4200
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group12255 S 80th Ave Ste 205, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-4200
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr Mutharasan is an exceptionally excellent cardiologist. He is very kind and compassionate to his patient. He makes me feel very comfortable. it's very apparent he loves his work...he has a "heart of gold" HIGHLY RECOMMEND this VERY special Dr. He is a favorite of mine. worth my 2 1/2 hour drive. THANKYOU KINDLY DR MUTHARASAN FOR CARING ABOUT MY WELL BEING!!!!
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mutharasan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutharasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
