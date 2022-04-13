See All Plastic Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Raja Nalluri, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (40)
Map Pin Small La Jolla, CA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raja Nalluri, MD

Dr. Raja Nalluri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Nalluri's Office Locations

    1110 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 299-8999
    1025 Prospect St Ste 160, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 299-8999
    Dr. Raja Nalluri, M.D.
    1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 602, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 287-5555

Hospital Affiliations
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Apr 13, 2022
    Dr Nalluri was my Dr for several procedures in Sarasota Fl. His skill set is above excellent as well as his bed side manner. I was looking him up again and found he left the area. I highly recommend him. You won’t be disappointed.
    About Dr. Raja Nalluri, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245254838
    • University Hospital
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raja Nalluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nalluri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nalluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nalluri has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nalluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalluri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalluri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

