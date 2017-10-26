Dr. Raja Nazir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Nazir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raja Nazir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Locations
Complete Cardiovascular Care540 Lincoln Park Blvd Ste 200, Kettering, OH 45429 Directions (937) 298-8058
Dayton North7271 N Main St Ste 2, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 293-8322
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Amazing doctor. Was skilled, prompt and probably saved my life. What more can I say.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1003871963
Education & Certifications
- King Edward Medical College
- Cardiology
Dr. Nazir speaks Hindi and Urdu.
