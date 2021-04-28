Dr. Raja Sivamani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivamani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Sivamani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raja Sivamani, MD is a Dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Sivamani works at
Pacific Skin Institute1495 River Park Dr Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 925-7020Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
- UC Davis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent health care. I highly recommend this doctor.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1811197478
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Dermatology
Dr. Sivamani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivamani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivamani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivamani works at
Dr. Sivamani has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivamani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sivamani speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivamani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivamani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivamani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivamani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.