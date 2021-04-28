Overview

Dr. Raja Sivamani, MD is a Dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Sivamani works at Pacific Skin Institute in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.