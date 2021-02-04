Overview

Dr. Raja Taunk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Taunk works at Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.