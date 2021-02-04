Dr. Raja Taunk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taunk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raja Taunk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raja Taunk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Taunk works at
Locations
Bestgate Anesthesia LLC820 Bestgate Rd Ste 2B, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-2116
Bowie Office4175 N Hanson Ct # 309, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (410) 224-2116
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Taunk's for over 5 years. We found him after a hospital stay and a diagnosis of Ulcerative Colitis after my previous GI ignored my symptoms and complaints. He has helped me work through my complications with the disease and the medications at every turn. He's very good at explaining things in a way that makes sense to a "normal" person, but is also not afraid to tell it like it is and tell you when you're adversely impacting your own health. He genuinely cares and expresses it. He also keeps your personal health goals in mind while working out a treatment plan, and I can not explain how important that is in a provider. The practice is amazing with communication and scheduling, and having the endo in-house makes it convenient. I just had my sixth colonoscopy with them and although COVID changed some aspects, I never felt abandoned. They have an infusion bay in-house, too, and it makes treatment scheduling easier - PLUS the infusion nurse is AMAZING
About Dr. Raja Taunk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1073772976
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taunk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taunk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taunk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taunk works at
Dr. Taunk has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taunk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Taunk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taunk.
