Overview

Dr. Rajab Abukhadrah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Abukhadrah works at Heart and Vascular Clinic of Clermont LLC in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.