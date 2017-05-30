See All Dermatologists in Duluth, GA
Dr. Rajae Janho, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rajae Janho, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rajae Janho, MD is a Dermatologist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Janho works at Bella Forma Cosmetic Surgery Center & Med Spa in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kehinde Raji Olumesi, MD
Dr. Kehinde Raji Olumesi, MD
4.2 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Charles Douchy, MD
Dr. Charles Douchy, MD
4.6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Jodi Langer, MD
Dr. Jodi Langer, MD
4.8 (125)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Bella Forma
    3970 Rogers Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 824-8600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Manual Lymphatic Drainage Therapy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Tuberous Breast Deformity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Janho?

May 30, 2017
Dr. Janho did an excellent job with my procedure. I let him decide what size breast implants to use as well as how much fat transfer was done. He is truly an artist when it comes to the female body. My patient coordinator Maria made the whole process very easy. Love the staff and my body
Lawrenceville — May 30, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rajae Janho, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rajae Janho, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Janho to family and friends

Dr. Janho's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Janho

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rajae Janho, MD.

About Dr. Rajae Janho, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, American Sign Language, Arabic, Chinese, Portuguese and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285886184
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Bellevue Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Medical University of South Carolina
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Furman University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rajae Janho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Janho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Janho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Janho works at Bella Forma Cosmetic Surgery Center & Med Spa in Duluth, GA. View the full address on Dr. Janho’s profile.

Dr. Janho speaks American Sign Language, Arabic, Chinese, Portuguese and Spanish.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Janho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janho.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rajae Janho, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.