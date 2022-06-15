Dr. Rajagopal Chadalavada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadalavada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajagopal Chadalavada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajagopal Chadalavada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Dr. Chadalavada works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Clifton2925 Vernon Pl Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 751-6667
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8231)8231 Cornell Rd Ste 320, Montgomery, OH 45249 Directions (513) 794-5600
Trihealth Digestive Institute98 Elm St Ste 310, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 Directions (812) 537-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Chadalavada for a couple of years and his staff has always been very pleasant and so has he. I did have to wait longer than I wanted in the patient room once, but that happens sometimes with doctors.
About Dr. Rajagopal Chadalavada, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1336115443
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|MetroHealth Hosp-Case Western Res U|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Med Center Of Central Ga
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
