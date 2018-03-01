Dr. Swaminathan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajagopala Swaminathan, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajagopala Swaminathan, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Locations
- 1 812 W Trailcreek Dr, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 693-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great care from the doctor and his staff. If, need be doctor will refer u to another doctor for further dignoses. Doctor is a very caring and researchs every possible options.
About Dr. Rajagopala Swaminathan, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1528008414
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swaminathan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swaminathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Swaminathan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swaminathan.
