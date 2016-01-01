Dr. Thotakura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajakumar Thotakura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajakumar Thotakura, MD
Dr. Rajakumar Thotakura, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT VINCENTS COLLEGE.
Dr. Thotakura works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thotakura's Office Locations
-
1
Winston Psychiatric Associates PA125 Ashleybrook Sq, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-6577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thotakura?
About Dr. Rajakumar Thotakura, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982789160
Education & Certifications
- SAINT VINCENTS COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thotakura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thotakura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thotakura works at
Dr. Thotakura has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thotakura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thotakura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thotakura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thotakura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thotakura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.