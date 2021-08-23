Overview of Dr. Rajal Mehta, MD

Dr. Rajal Mehta, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Sardar Patel University Pramukhswami Medical College and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital and Salina Regional Health Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Community Internal Medicine in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.