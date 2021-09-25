Dr. Rajalla Prewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajalla Prewitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajalla Prewitt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Family Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 603 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 372-2028
-
2
A T & Associates Inc.2322 E 22nd St Ste 200, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (216) 363-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prewitt?
Dr. Prewitt diagnosed my teenage daughter with ADHD. Before going to Dr. Prewitt my daughter would throw temper tantrums similar to that of a toddler. Dr. Prewitt met with my daughter and I frequently to check my her progress. During those visits, she would ask me about my daughter’s behavior and if I had any concerns. She talked to my daughter addressed my concerns. She also gave recommendations that allowed her to manage her own mental health. We had to switch providers when we changed insurance companies. Her new psychiatrist met with her infrequently. She would refill my daughter’s medication without talking to her to monitor her progress. My daughter is away at college and hasn’t been able to find another mental health provider like Dr. Prewitt.
About Dr. Rajalla Prewitt, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770644064
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prewitt has seen patients for Family Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.