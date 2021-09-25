See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Rajalla Prewitt, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajalla Prewitt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Family Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    603 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 (540) 372-2028
    A T & Associates Inc.
    A T & Associates Inc.
    2322 E 22nd St Ste 200, Cleveland, OH 44115 (216) 363-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Family Psychotherapy
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Autism
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 25, 2021
    Dr. Prewitt diagnosed my teenage daughter with ADHD. Before going to Dr. Prewitt my daughter would throw temper tantrums similar to that of a toddler. Dr. Prewitt met with my daughter and I frequently to check my her progress. During those visits, she would ask me about my daughter’s behavior and if I had any concerns. She talked to my daughter addressed my concerns. She also gave recommendations that allowed her to manage her own mental health. We had to switch providers when we changed insurance companies. Her new psychiatrist met with her infrequently. She would refill my daughter’s medication without talking to her to monitor her progress. My daughter is away at college and hasn’t been able to find another mental health provider like Dr. Prewitt.
    About Dr. Rajalla Prewitt, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770644064
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajalla Prewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prewitt has seen patients for Family Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prewitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

