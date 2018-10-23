Dr. Lee Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Sharma, MD
Dr. Lee Sharma, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Gynecology and Wellness Center2290 Moores Mill Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 502-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr. Sharma has the very best bedside manner of any physician I’ve seen. She makes you feel extremely comfortable, even in the most uncomfortable of situations. Always answers ALL of my questions and I leave feeling well informed. I’ve been going to her for 6 years now, and I’m always so pleased with my visits.
About Dr. Lee Sharma, MD
- Obstetrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184658684
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.