Overview of Dr. Lee Sharma, MD

Dr. Lee Sharma, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Gynecology and Wellness Center in Auburn, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Ovarian Cysts and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.