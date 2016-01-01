Overview of Dr. Rajamma Kalia, MD

Dr. Rajamma Kalia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Kalia works at Nassau Bay Pediatrics PA in League City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.