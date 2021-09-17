See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Rajan Bhatia, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.0 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajan Bhatia, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from University Of Poona India and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bhatia works at West Coast Pulmonary in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    West Coast Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders Center-Oxnard
    1910 Outlet Center Dr, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 485-2400
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    West Coast Pulmonary-Camarillo
    4000 Calle Tecate Ste 105, Camarillo, CA 93012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 702-2511
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Sleep Apnea
Obesity
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Obesity
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis - Granuloma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 17, 2021
    Dr. Bhatia is incredible. Not only has he taken great care of my health, but also he is great to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming his patient!
    Tony Francesco — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Rajan Bhatia, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447281704
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pulmonary/ critical care medicine, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York USA
    Residency
    • Morristown Memorial Hospital-Mount Sinai School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Morristown Memorial Hospital (New Jersey)
    Medical Education
    • University Of Poona India
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
