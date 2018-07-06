Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajan Gupta, MD
Dr. Rajan Gupta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Gupta Institute Pain/Wellness951 Berlin Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 482-7246
Gupta Institute for Pain Wellness & Rehabilitation100 Springdale Rd Ste B5, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 482-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Long time in the making to write this wonderful review About Dr. Gupta. I've been seeing Dr. G Off and on for the last nine yearsBy far out of any doctor I've ever seen he has the best bedside manners great listening skills and truly wants to help you with your pain and suffering.He's not just the doctor that's going to shove pills down your throat and send you home.He works on finding the root of the problem And suggest the best routeTo go in treatment. Without harmful narcotics.
About Dr. Rajan Gupta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- St Francis Med Center
- St Francis Med Center|St Francis Med Ctr
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Punjabi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.