Dr. Rajan Gupta, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rajan Gupta, MD

Dr. Rajan Gupta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University.

Dr. Gupta works at Gupta Institute Pain/Wellness in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gupta Institute Pain/Wellness
    951 Berlin Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 482-7246
  2. 2
    Gupta Institute for Pain Wellness & Rehabilitation
    100 Springdale Rd Ste B5, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 482-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Rajan Gupta, MD

    Pain Medicine
    28 years of experience
    English, Gujarati, Hindi and Punjabi
    1114997962
    Education & Certifications

    VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    St Francis Med Center
    St Francis Med Center|St Francis Med Ctr
    Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Gupta Institute Pain/Wellness in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gupta speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Punjabi.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

