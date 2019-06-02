Overview

Dr. Rajan Kalia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med.



Dr. Kalia works at Innovative Pain Solutions in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.