Dr. Rajan Merchant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajan Merchant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajan Merchant, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean/School Of Medicine 1996-2000 and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Merchant works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merchant?
Dr Merchant is a brilliant doctor who takes the time to explain all aspects of his patient's condition and needs. He's the most thorough doctor I've ever seen. He' also kind and very patient, listens to my health issues and worries.
About Dr. Rajan Merchant, MD
- Allergy & Asthma
- English
- Male
- 1396773552
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center, Allergy and Clinical Immunology
- UMDNJ - Overlook Hospital 2000-2004 - Residency Internal Medicine and Pediatrics|Umdnj Overlook Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean/School Of Medicine 1996-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merchant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Merchant using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merchant works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.