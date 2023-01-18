See All Gastroenterologists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Rajan Narula, DO

Gastroenterology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajan Narula, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, Adventhealth Zephyrhills, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Dr. Narula works at Digestive Disease Associates of Central Florida in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Disease Associates of Central Florida PA
    2050 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 463-9762

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • Adventhealth Zephyrhills
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hernia
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Narula is a personable doctor that will take his time with you if needed. His office staff are always professional as well. The office is cheerful, not too busy, and the service is much more personalized because it is a smaller practice. Highly Recommended!
    About Dr. Rajan Narula, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104021039
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Northwestern University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • Grand Valley State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajan Narula, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narula works at Digestive Disease Associates of Central Florida in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Narula’s profile.

    Dr. Narula has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Narula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

