Dr. Rajan Patel, MD

Neurology
2.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Rajan Patel, MD

Dr. Rajan Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. 

Dr. Patel works at Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology in Arroyo Grande, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Polyneuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology
    850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Polyneuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Essential Tremor
Polyneuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Essential Tremor
Polyneuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Tremor
Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Dementia
Diplopia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurological Testing
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pineal Region Tumors
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Sleep Apnea
Syncope
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Patel was thorough, thoughtful, and courteous. Staff seemed friendly. I understand the frustration about getting appointments, but they are the only neurologists on the central coast--demand is high.
    Andrew B. — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rajan Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1700197217
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center
    • Marian Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology in Arroyo Grande, CA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Polyneuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

