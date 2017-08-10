Overview of Dr. Rajan Patel, MD

Dr. Rajan Patel, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Santa Clarita - Primary & Specialty Care in Valencia, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.