Dr. Perkash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan Perkash, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajan Perkash, MD
Dr. Rajan Perkash, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.
Dr. Perkash works at
Dr. Perkash's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajan Perkash, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1902987464
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford University
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Perkash has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perkash speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkash. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.