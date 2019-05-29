Dr. Rajan Singla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajan Singla, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajan Singla, MD
Dr. Rajan Singla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Singla's Office Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Medical Oncology Associates10800 Knights Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singla?
When I was diagnosed with lymphoma, I needed an oncologist fast. I didn't have time to get recommendations or read reviews. When I called the oncology center next to the hospital, I was assigned to Dr Singla by chance because he had the first available appointment. Dr Singla is very kind and caring. He gives you hope without making false promises, and will answer all of your questions. He knows his stuff. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Rajan Singla, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215228531
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singla accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Singla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.