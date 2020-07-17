Overview of Dr. Rajanarender Cheruku, MD

Dr. Rajanarender Cheruku, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U and is affiliated with Ballinger Memorial Hospital, Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Cheruku works at Shannon Clinic Hmtlgy Onclgy in San Angelo, TX with other offices in Big Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.