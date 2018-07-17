Dr. Rajandeep Paik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajandeep Paik, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajandeep Paik, MD
Dr. Rajandeep Paik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Malden, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Punjab University / Christian Medical College and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Paik works at
Dr. Paik's Office Locations
CHA Bone and Joint Center195 CANAL ST, Malden, MA 02148 Directions (617) 665-1566
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable, caring, understanding, listens to you. His office staff/support staff are great at ensuring your medication(s) are renewed in a timely manner so the pharmacy can refill them for you.
About Dr. Rajandeep Paik, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1043599772
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
- Akron General Medical Center
- Punjab University / Christian Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paik works at
Dr. Paik has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paik speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Paik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.