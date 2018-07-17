Overview of Dr. Rajandeep Paik, MD

Dr. Rajandeep Paik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Malden, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Punjab University / Christian Medical College and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Paik works at CHA Bone and Joint Center in Malden, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.