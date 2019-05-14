Dr. Rajani Katta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajani Katta, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajani Katta, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Katta works at
Locations
-
1
Katta Dermatology6800 West Loop S Ste 180, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 981-6125
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katta?
My daughter suffered from severe eczema for 10 years and moved to Houston 2 years ago. Dr Katta was highly recommended by her new Dermatologist and Allergist in Houston for patch testing. Her dermatologist said that Dr Katta is the best for patch testing in Texas. Dr Katta provided us with results analysis, CAMP database product list, and complete instructions for management of eczema. She is very compassionate and has superb diagnostic skills. She pays attention to small details and not only able to find allergens but able to correctly diagnose a rash she suffered for 6 years. We are so lucky to find her and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Rajani Katta, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1982704599
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katta works at
Dr. Katta has seen patients for Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Katta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.