Dr. Rajankumar Patel, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rajankumar Patel, MD

Dr. Rajankumar Patel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Nhl Muncipal Mc and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Primary Care & Geriatrics in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Upper Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Pooja-preksha Inc.
    1910 Marlton Pike E Ste 6, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 751-4831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Enteritis
Influenza (Flu)
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2020
    Great. Caught my sinus infection and started feeling so much better after almost 2 weeks of misery.
    SB — Mar 06, 2020
    About Dr. Rajankumar Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396896023
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson/St Peters U Hosp
    Residency
    • Wyoming Valley Famprac
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
    Medical Education
    • Nhl Muncipal Mc
