Dr. Rajanna Ramaswamy, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rajanna Ramaswamy, MD

Dr. Rajanna Ramaswamy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ks School Of Med

Dr. Ramaswamy works at Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY, Elizabethtown, KY and New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramaswamy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine
    4004 DuPont Cir Ste 210, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine
    1025 New Moody Ln, La Grange, KY 40031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine
    2409 Ring Rd Ste 106, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine
    4002 Kresge Way Bldg D, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine
    1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 16, 2018
    Was recently admitted to Baptist East for treatment i need for fluid overload caused by a failing liver. Besides my usual liver dr, this was my first time meeting Dr. Ramaswamy as hospitalist. Ive always been pleased with 98% of hospitalists & by now, im a 'regular'! By the end of day one, i knew that i was in good hands (im an RN, which helps)his approach was a bit diff.It worked wonders & removed over 25lbs of extra fluid in 5days! He gets 5 stars from me! I felt he truely cared for me.
    Sally in LOUISVILLE — Apr 16, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Rajanna Ramaswamy, MD
    About Dr. Rajanna Ramaswamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1386618221
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ks School Of Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajanna Ramaswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramaswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramaswamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramaswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaswamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramaswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramaswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

