Overview of Dr. Rajanna Ramaswamy, MD

Dr. Rajanna Ramaswamy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ks School Of Med



Dr. Ramaswamy works at Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY, Elizabethtown, KY and New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.